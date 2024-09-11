Passionate differences over abortion between Texans following presidential debate

NORTH TEXAS — Like Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, a Republican and Democrat from North Texas, butted heads over illegal immigration and were the most passionate about the abortion issue and whether it was right to overturn Roe v Wade.

Republican Michael Williams, a former Texas Railroad Commissioner and Texas Education Commissioner agreed with Trump's assertion.

"I think he was right, and it was a good thing that he appointed three Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe in the Dobbs case," said Williams. "It's a good thing that it's returned to the states."

But Democrat Kim Olson, a retired United States Air Force Colonel and 25-year combat veteran who ran for Congress and Texas Agriculture Commissioner sharply disagreed.

"This is insane that it's a good thing that some states depending on their gerrymandered legislatures get to decide what happens to my daughter's body or all of Texas women's daughters' bodies," Olson said. "It is wrong. Our rights need to be protected."

When it came to the abortion issue, the analysis proved to be as emotional as the debate itself. Olson and Williams spoke with CBS News Texas Eye On Politics reporter Jack Fink Wednesday morning.

"You never have to make this decision Michael, and that is why I'm sitting between two men who never have to make this decision for their body, and it is painful," Olson said.

Williams responded, "I don't have to make that decision for my own body, you're right about that. But as a member of society, I get to make a decision about how my society exists and how it lives and what decisions it makes about its future, and we have to protect innocent human life."

Olson said, "Women's lives are just as important and that's what we've put on the line."

Williams said, "Women's lives are extremely important but you don't get to make the decision to kill somebody else because it is in your body. That's not your decision."

Olson said voters will make the ultimate decision in November.

"This election will show that most American people, the majority of the American people believe women have a right to choose what happens to their body." Williams said, "I welcome that debate."

Williams and Olson also reacted to a debate question posed to the Vice President about why it took until six months before the election for President Biden to issue an executive order to change asylum laws in an effort to ease the record numbers of people crossing the southern border illegally.

Harris didn't answer the question directly and blamed Trump for urging Republicans to block a bipartisan bill developed in the Senate.

"Instead of allowing a bill that would have helped our state, we got it dismissed by those in Congress and the Senate who had the power to do that," said Olson. "I think it's irresponsible."

Williams disagreed.

"Kim, let's go back to the question of why it took you so long," Williams said. "She did not answer that question and the reason she did not answer that question is because they did not want to solve the problem at all."

They also discussed the candidates' responses to the economy and inflation and fracking among other issues.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on air & streaming