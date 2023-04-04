Parts of North Texas under severe thunderstorm warning
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – CBS News Texas Meteorologists are currently watching a cluster of storms racing up from the southwest moving toward the Metroplex.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Bosque, Erath, Hood, Somervell and Hamilton counties until 8:30 p.m. Monday, but loss of heating for the day and a stout cap over the Metroplex damped the storms strength.
We are watching for some other storms coming out of the area.
