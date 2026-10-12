Authorities ask for help identifying body found in popular North Texas lake

The Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found at Possum Kingdom Lake in Graford.

The sheriff's office said at about 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman's Camp on Possum Kingdom Lake.

Deputies, along with other emergency responders and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, recovered the body of an unidentified man in shallow water near a dock.

Investigators said the man may have been in the water for at least 48 hours, and no ID, property, or watercraft was found in the area.

The man is described as a white male, about 5'10" and weighing about 200 pounds. He appears to be in his mid-40s, with brown, reddish hair styled in a slicked-back pompadour.

Investigators said he wasn't wearing a shirt and had on black Adidas shorts with white stripes.

Anyone with information to help identify him is asked to call the Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office at 940-659-2085.