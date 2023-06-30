Mandatory evacuations in effect due to wildfire in Palo Pinto County
PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A large and growing wildfire in Palo Pinto County is forcing people out of their homes.
The Gaines Bend, Sportsman's World, and Hell's Gates communities near Possum Kingdom Lake are all under mandatory evacuation orders because of the dubbed "Storage Fire" that started burning Wednesday night.
It has since grown to 1,000 acres and is 30% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
"As this fire has gotten bigger, we are concerned about weather conditions throughout the rest of the day and into tomorrow," said Texas Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner. "We don't have the confidence that fire will stay where it is like we did previously."
The Texas Forest Service said its ultimate goal is to protect people and property, and that evacuations can help firefighters focus on that.
