Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers named AP's WNBA Rookie of the Year

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was honored Friday as the AP's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 assists in her first season. The former UConn star finished with the third most points ever by a rookie and second most assists.

Bueckers also had a 44-point game on Aug. 20, the highest scoring game of anyone in the WNBA this season.

"I am very grateful for everyone who voted and saw me fit for Rookie of the Year," Bueckers said. "I have always felt like individual awards are a way to acknowledge the team around you and that is exactly what this award means to me. My teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone from top to bottom in the entire Dallas Wings organization played a huge part in this."



Bueckers was also named to the AP All-WNBA Second Team and was a unanimous choice to the AP All-Rookie Team.

The announcement came hours after the Wings wrapped up their regular season with a 97-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury. The Wings finished with a record of 10-24, tied for last place in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas Aces star Aja Wilson won the AP Player of the Year award for the second straight time.

The AP honors are distinct from the WNBA awards, which will be announced in the coming weeks during the league's playoffs.

The AP awards are voted on by 14-member national media panel. It's the 10th year of the awards.