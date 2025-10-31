Outgoing Fort Worth fire chief raised repeated safety concerns, records show

Outgoing Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis repeatedly raised safety concerns about department operations but was rebuffed by union leaders, according to newly released documents.

Davis' attorney, Stephen Kennedy, released correspondence sent to Fort Worth City Manager Jay Chapa on Sept. 28. In it, Kennedy wrote that Davis "was skeptical the city will fairly investigate Chief Davis based on prior experience and believe you intend to terminate (him) as soon as practicable."

Davis was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 17. His last day with the department is Friday.

Separation agreement bars appeals

"It is undisputed that Chief Davis has been reporting unsafe working conditions for some time," Kennedy wrote.

In a signed separation agreement, Davis agreed not to appeal his termination and not to speak disparagingly about the city or its leaders. In exchange, he will receive a payout of nearly $100,000.

Kennedy said Davis had requested an outside investigation by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, but was rebuffed.

Union initially opposed investigation

The city declined comment Friday, and a representative from the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Local 440 did not respond to a request for comment.

"We are thrilled to hear that the 440 has responded to public pressure both from within the union membership, and outside the organization, to support a third-party investigation by NIOSH, which is what Chief Davis requested many weeks ago," Kennedy said in an email to CBS News Texas. "While it is unfortunate that the union previously opposed this action under Chief Davis, and caused critical delay, we are more concerned with the safety and well-being of the firefighters, and this is a step in the right direction."

NIOSH probe could reshape training

During a news conference Thursday, interim Fort Worth Fire Chief Raymond Hill said the city hadn't undergone a NIOSH investigation for decades.

"NIOSH will soon expose the unsafe working conditions that Chief Davis tried to mitigate and which the union opposed," Kennedy said. "I anticipate that the findings of will do three things: (a) verify that Fort Worth firefighters need more resources for training (opposed by union); (b) recommend that the training previously opposed by the Union must be implemented; and (c) verify that the opposed training be completed expeditiously."

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Texas for updates.