Operation Christmas Gift helps more than 10,000 people in need celebrate the holiday

NORTH TEXAS – Thousands of children and their families packed into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Saturday for the 21st annual Operation Christmas Gift. The event helped homeless and impoverished kids with toys, clothing, and more.

Holiday cheer filled the convention center for the event. People experiencing homelessness and those struggling financially took in the holiday spirit with free toys, clothes, shoes, coats, blankets and sleeping bags.

9,000 people preregistered for the event, which included a petting zoo, with animals from Willow the water buffalo to Mojo the camel.

People got free haircuts and saw doctors. Kids of all ages enjoyed carnival games and a live nativity scene. Several homeless shelters brought people in and volunteers came in from as far as San Antonio.

Denitria Williams brought her nephew Reuben to the event.

"I think he's more excited, probably about the extra gifts, being able to go in the jump house, and the little things. When he saw the camel, his eyes just lit up. The experience within itself is just a blessing to us," Williams said.

The event is put on by Operation Care International, a Dallas-based Christian charity that aims to help homeless and impoverished children and families around the world.

President and founder Susie Jennings said the need has never been as great as it is now.

"The economy's pretty bad. This year especially, a lot of people are struggling, so if you could just give love and hope right here, give a hug, and you can see the smile," Jennings said. "That's all I want. Just the smile of a child saying thank you. This is Christmas, the time of giving."

Operation Care International has another event coming up helping 5,200 people in the community. They also need donations year-round.