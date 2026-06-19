Opal Lee's Juneteenth Walk For Freedom set for Friday morning in Fort Worth

Despite the rain in North Texas Friday morning, large crowds are expected to gather in Fort Worth for the Opal Lee's annual Juneteenth Walk For Freedom.

Lee, a Fort Worth icon, and supporters walks two-and-a-half and a half miles every Juneteenth to symbolize the two and a half years it took for enslaved people in Texas to learn they were free, after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lee missed the 2025 walk because she was in the hospital, but she attended an event in Fort Worth on Thursday and plans to be at Friday morning's walk.

The event was scheduled for 9 a.m., but has been delayed by an hour due to rain and storms. It will now begin at 10 a.m. at Rogers Square in Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas is streaming special live coverage of the walk starting at 9 a.m. Watch it on the CBS News app, Pluto TV or in the player above.