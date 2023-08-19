One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in crash on IH-635

One person is dead after an accident occurred near midnight Friday on IH-635 near the President George Bush Turnpike.

According to Irving police, officers responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. and closed all lanes of IH-635 because of the severity of the crash.

Police say the accident only involved a single vehicle that traveled into the center median of 635 for an unknown reason. When the vehicle made contact with the median, it flipped multiple times, ejecting the passenger. The passenger later died from their injuries.

Police have not identified the driver or the passenger, but say the driver is in serious condition and could be charged with intoxication assault.

All previously closed lanes of 635 were reopened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.