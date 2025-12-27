One dead, two others injured in Flower Mound collision

One person is dead, and two others were injured following a major collision Friday morning, Flower Mound Police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Justin Road around 11:41 a.m. Friday morning, where a black 2022 Nissan Maxima and a white 2024 GMC truck had been involved in a major collision.

Police report there were three occupants in the Nissan Maxima: a driver and two passengers. One of the passengers, a 78-year-old woman from Lantana, was pronounced deceased at the hospital due to her injuries from the accident, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima, an 86-year-old man from Lantana, was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The second passenger in the Nissan Maxima, a 73-year-old woman from Flower Mound, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the GMC truck, a 43-year-old man from Lantana, was not injured in the crash.

Flower Mound PD has not released the cause of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.