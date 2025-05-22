Watch CBS News
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle Dallas crash, police say

Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in the Oak Cliff area left one person dead and two others hospitalized, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Kiest Boulevard and Cripple Creek Drive.

First responders quickly extricated the individuals who were trapped in the vehicles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while a third person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

