One dead, two injured in two-vehicle Dallas crash, police say

A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in the Oak Cliff area left one person dead and two others hospitalized, according to the Dallas Police Department.

CBS News Texas

The crash occurred shortly after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Kiest Boulevard and Cripple Creek Drive.

First responders quickly extricated the individuals who were trapped in the vehicles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while a third person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

