Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, one injured in shooting at Fort Worth party

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — Two people were shot while attending a party in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Officers from Fort Worth's Central Division responded to reports of a possible shooting on Wesleyan Dr. S. Upon arrival, they found one victim with gunshot wounds to the torso. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle and received medical treatment.

Investigators learned that both victims had been attending a party near the shooting location. As gunshots rang out, they tried to leave in a vehicle but were involved in an accident a short distance away from the original scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident. As of Friday morning, no positive identification was made for either victim. 

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.