One dead, one injured in shooting at Fort Worth party

FORT WORTH — Two people were shot while attending a party in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Officers from Fort Worth's Central Division responded to reports of a possible shooting on Wesleyan Dr. S. Upon arrival, they found one victim with gunshot wounds to the torso. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle and received medical treatment.

Investigators learned that both victims had been attending a party near the shooting location. As gunshots rang out, they tried to leave in a vehicle but were involved in an accident a short distance away from the original scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident. As of Friday morning, no positive identification was made for either victim.