One community is taking High Strides Against Diabetes

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One step at a time-that's the message behind the High Strides Against Diabetes 5k and Community Event that took place Saturday, Nov. 4.

Kimberly High is the owner of Joppy Momma's Farm, which is an urban farm in a food desert just south of downtown Dallas.

Pronounced "Joppee," the community south of downtown was settled by freed slaves in 1872. But in the decades since, prosperity has bypassed the community, like the noisy trains that still cut through the community.

And High blames lack of access to fresh food for losses that cut even deeper.

After losing her mother, father, sister and two brothers to diabetes, High is working to not only share the fresh food she grows but also what she's learned about how healthy eating can help prevent the chronic disease.