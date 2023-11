Community takes steps toward better health with High Strides Against Diabetes 5k One step at a time—that's the message behind the High Strides Against Diabetes 5k and Community Event. Kimberly High is the owner of Joppy Momma's Farm, which is an urban farm in a food desert just south of downtown Dallas. High is working to not only share the fresh food she grows but also what she's learned about how healthy eating can help prevent the chronic disease, diabetes.