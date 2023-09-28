Joppa community planting seeds of hope in South Dallas food desert

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In an often forgotten corner of South Dallas, grit and determination are making it rain—in a food desert.

"The closest store is probably about 30 minutes away," Kimberly High explained. "And a bus ride."

Such is life in Joppa.

Pronounced "Joppee," the community just south of downtown was settled by freed slaves in 1872. But in the decades since, prosperity has bypassed the community, like the noisy trains that still cut through the community.

And High blames lack of access to fresh food for losses that cut even deeper.

High pulled out family photos and obituaries to share the high cost of chronic disease—often exacerbated by the trappings of poverty.

She knows that there are many in the community unaware of the risk. But for her, it's personal. "I've lost my mother, my father, my sister and two of my brothers to diabetes."

Already insulin-dependent and in fear of becoming diabetes' next victim, High made changes in how she lived, and especially in what she ate. So, when a friend introduced her to the founder of Bonton Farms—a groundbreaking urban farm in another South Dallas community—High went to work there, learning and duplicating that same success in Joppa.

"With that first growing season, there were over 2,500 pounds of produce: greens, mustard greens, collard greens, turnips, cabbage, broccoli, spinach," High said, blaming a brutally hot summer for a smaller harvest this year.

However, she's not deterred. "We had squash, zucchini, okra, tons and tons of watermelons, and cantaloupe."

The produce is grown on the hallowed ground that was once her great grandmother's backyard garden. She and everyone else called her "Joppy Momma."

"So that's why this is called 'Joppy Momma's Farm,'" explained High, the farm's founder. "I wanted to bring that to my community because I know so many others—I call them my people—suffer with the same disease I have."

She says current residents still remember her family's roots in Joppa so many have embraced her push for better health. She shares the farm's bounty with them, and they pitch in on "community workdays."

In November, she hands out free turkeys and invites neighbors to come pick their holiday greens. She also sells the vegetables to local restaurants to help support the farm.

"I think it's incredible," shared Ilyze Putz, a recent transplant to Dallas from Iowa.

Putz says she grew up on a farm and was thrilled to find a place to get her hands in the dirt and give back to the Big D. She says she's thrilled to be a part of bringing fresh vegetables to a food desert.

"I've met some of the community helping get the second crop in for the fall. It's been really great. I'm proud to be a part of it. And I'm really proud to know Kim. She's doing incredible things here. And she's not stopping...she has plans for the future. It's not just restricted to what you see here today."

And while the fresh vegetables will help improve access, there's still a missing ingredient—education. And supporters have a plan to plant seeds for that harvest as well.

"So, on Nov. 4, Joppy Momma's Farm, along with Opal's Farm, are going to collaborate and bring a 5K walk in! It's called 'High Strides Against Diabetes,'" High explained. "We're going to end up at South Central Park, where we have health screenings, healthy food vendors...we have all kinds of healthy stuff going on."

And since she began eating what she grows, High shared she doesn't take insulin anymore.

"Joppy Momma would be extremely, extremely proud."