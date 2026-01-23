Oncor prepares for Texas winter storm as Dallas faces ice, power‑line risks and growing weather alerts

As icy weather approaches North Texas, Oncor has already activated its storm‑readiness operations. Like the rest of the region, crews are now waiting and watching to see how severe conditions become and where the worst impacts may hit.

Even a small drop in temperature could determine whether the area sees snow, sleet, or the most dangerous threat: freezing rain.

Trees and power lines create major risks

One of Oncor's biggest concerns is the number of neighborhoods where trees and power lines sit close together. That combination becomes especially dangerous when ice begins to accumulate.

"Ice accumulation definitely poses the largest threat to our electrical infrastructure... even a thin glaze of ice can cause those tree limbs to sag or break or fall into our powerlines," an Oncor representative said.

Ice adds weight and increases outages

According to Oncor, even a half‑inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds of extra weight to power lines. Ice‑coated branches and limbs can snap easily and bring down lines beneath them.

The utility says it has expanded the number of response teams—on‑site crews who work to restore power – and stocked up on extra transformers, poles, electric lines, and hardware. Supplies have been distributed to service centers across North Texas. Oncor has also increased tree‑trimming operations throughout the year to reduce outage risks.

Customers urged to prepare for possible outages

Oncor says it is ready to respond quickly if power goes out, but is urging customers to prepare as well by monitoring weather alerts and potential service disruptions.

"Customers can also sign up for MyOncor alerts by texting REG to 66267 and we will send them personalized notifications... about outage impacts to their specific address... put together a family emergency plan, as well as storm safety kit, blankets, bottled water... flashlights, just in case you need to withstand an extended time without power," said Andrew Clark, an Oncor spokesperson.

Tree coverage and grid connections matter

Whether a neighborhood keeps power during the storm can depend on several factors, including how heavily treed the area is. Grids connected to critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, are more likely to remain powered.

Oncor continues to warn residents to stay weather‑aware and prepared in case outages occur.