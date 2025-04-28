Officer safe after deadly shooting during traffic stop, authorities say

A River Oaks police officer is safe after a deadly shooting during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, the police department said.

An officer was making a traffic stop in the 5300 block of River Oaks Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., the River Oaks Police Department said, when the 43-year-old man driving the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot himself.

River Oaks Deputy Chief of Police Eric Perkins said the officer fired his weapon, but did not hit the man.

Other responding officers were able to get the gun away from the driver and provided first aid. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died from a self-inflicted wound, River Oaks PD said.

Perkins said the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office Officer Involved Shooting Team was contacted and will investigate, followed by a grand jury investigation, as standard procedure.

River Oaks PD did not identify the driver.