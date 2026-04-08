Suspect shot, killed after injuring deputy during exchange of gunfire with first responders, officials say

A suspect has died, and at least one deputy is injured after the suspect started shooting while deputies were responding to a reported structure fire in Johnson County early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said at about 3 a.m., deputies were called to the 5400 block of County Road 605 in Burleson, along with local fire crews, to a structure fire. When they arrived, shots were fired at first responders and one deputy was hit, authorities said.

Deputies were able to locate the suspected shooter, and during that encounter, deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and the names of the deputies involved, as well as the condition of the deputy injured, have not been released at this time.

We'll update as more information becomes available.