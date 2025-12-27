Man shot by deputies, another detained during domestic disturbance call, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot by deputies during a domestic disturbance call Friday night in Haslet, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to the domestic disturbance incident at a home in the 14000 block of Oak Bark Drive. When they arrived, one man was detained, and an officer-involved shooting happened involving another man who was inside the home.

The sheriff's office said deputies immediately began life-saving measures on the man who was shot, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the suspects involved in the incident have not been released.

The sheriff's office said per protocol, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation and will present their findings to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office once completed.

The sheriff's office will also conduct a separate administrative investigation.

"This investigation remains in the early stages, and we ask for the public's patience as all facts are gathered," the sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday.