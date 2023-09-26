Law enforcement officials to share developments in Officer Darrin McMichael crash investigation

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Law enforcement officials will share new developments in the ongoing efforts to identify the driver who ran over Arlington officer Darrin McMichael last Thursday, killing him.

Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael Arlington Police Department

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Arlington Police Department will provide an investigative update on the case, share new reward information, and urge the public to call in with new tips.

McMichael's longtime friend, Officer William Bill will also share memories about the Arlington native who died Sept. 21.

The fatal crash happened near I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas. McMichael was headed into work for the day. His wife, who's also an Arlington police officer was following behind and saw his motorcycle bump into a car. McMichael then reportedly lost control and fell of his bike. Another car, described as dark in color, struck McMichael. The driver of that car didn't stop to help and took off.

After the crash, first responders took McMichael to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

"They are searching for the vehicle involved. Anyone out there with information, please contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Please turn yourself in," Chief of Police Al Jones told reporters during a Sept. 21 news conference.

McMichael was a member of the department's Motorcycle Unit, where he served honorably for the last 13 years. He also served as a patrol officer and detective in the North Patrol District.

He graduated from Sam Houston High School before attending college, according to a social media post from the department from ten years ago. He was awarded a baccalaureate degree with dual majors from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Before joining the police department in 1999, he worked at Bell Helicopter.

"Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family," shared Jones the day McMichael died. "We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now."

White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook shared memories of McMichael on social media, saying: "Going back through some memories on my phone of Officer Darrin McMichael on my phone that we posted at APD. We worked a lot of Six Flags events together and he was always in department photos based upon his dedication and service to community! Heartbroken for the APD family, his wife, and immediately family and friends."

As word of McMichael's death has spread, fellow officers from all over North Texas continue to mourn his passing.

In the effort to find the driver of the dark sedan that struck McMichael, there's a $5,000 reward through North Texas Crime Stoppers, with hopes that someone will emerge to help investigators locate the driver.