Investigation underway after off-duty officer shoots, injures suspect in Dallas nightclub parking lot, officials say

Dallas PD investigating after off-duty officer shoots, injures suspect in nightclub parking lot

An investigation is underway after an off-duty Dallas police officer shot and injured a suspect in a nightclub parking lot overnight, officials said.

Dallas PD said the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Escapade, a nightclub located in the 10700 block of Finnell Street.

According to investigators, the off-duty officers were working a security job when they witnessed a fight going on in the parking lot of the business, and the suspect fled after allegedly firing shots.

DPD Chief Daniel Comeaux said the suspect is recovering in the hospital after an officer shot him in the shoulder.

The names of the people involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.