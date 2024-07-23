Oak Lawn residents battle mail theft, homeless encampments: "I can't trust the mail anymore"

DALLAS – Ryan Aiken says mail theft is so bad in his neighborhood that he has important items sent to his office.

"I can't trust the mail anymore. It's insane," Aiken said. "I've lived all over the United States, and I've never lived in a place where I can't trust that mail will be delivered to me."

Tuesday morning, it was back to the future for Aiken, who had been out of town for a month. Someone raided mailboxes at N. Hall and Throckmorton streets. Aiken thought he was safe after pausing his mail for a month.

"I went to the post office this morning and said, 'Hey, I'm here to pick up my mail,'" Aiken said. "They said, 'Well, unfortunately, we delivered your whole month's worth of mail to this mailbox yesterday, so it's all gone.'"

Aiken knows bills and magazines were likely in his box. Beyond that, he has no idea.

Residents said the break-ins are frequent, occurring four times in the past three to four months.

Yun Chung has lived in the area since 2005 but has had her fill.

"Yeah, fed up. Thinking of moving out of Dallas County, maybe," Chung said.

Homeless encampments are an issue, too, she said. Chung said they've called Dallas police but have not found a resolution. Neighbors believe police have to focus on violent crimes, leaving petty crimes unaddressed.

"That's more of a nuisance, like when insects bug you all the time," Chung said.

The issue escalated Monday when a man walked down their street wearing only boots, a box, and a T-shirt. It's unclear if he was arrested. Chung said he exposed himself to a vehicle of onlookers recording him.

Homeowners have filed police reports and talked to their mailman and city leaders. They've filed a complaint with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's office for relief.

Kerry Goodwin, who works in constituent services for the North Texas congresswoman, said her office received the complaint Tuesday morning.

According to Goodwin, he is waiting on a response from the United States Postal Service by the end of the week.

In the meantime, a section of Oak Lawn lives frustrated and concerned.

"There's no sense of law and order. There's no safety," Aiken said. "I have two daughters who can't walk around their own neighborhood because it's not safe here. It's just not safe anymore."