Oak Cliff voting coalition pushes last-day registration ahead of primary runoff election

A packed lunch rush at Grandma's Country Kitchen in Oak Cliff doubled as a last-minute voter registration push Monday, as the community group Join the Bloc worked to sign up young Dallas residents ahead of the runoff election deadline, adding new voices to the rolls one plate at a time.

"I feel like a lot of people have their opinions on things that happen, but if you're not voting, it doesn't matter what you say," said 18-year-old Aaron Dotson, who is now registered to vote in Dallas County.

The Oak Cliff-based group Join the Bloc crafted a 12-hour dash to get particularly young adults from Dallas' Oak Cliff and southeast Dallas areas to get their names on the voter rolls.

Jaque Sparrow is a 23-year-old voter recruiter in this part of southern Dallas.

"It's very important," Sparrow said. "Honestly, we are the next generation up. What we vote on matters because right now it's affecting us."

As a voting coalition, Join the Bloc says it has more to do than just registering people to vote.

"A bloc of people who want to reduce violence, give these kids some hope," said Bruce Carter, the coalition's coordinator.

Carter believes adding to the long line of voters in upcoming elections helps wield influence and impact for the needs of southern Dallas, with a bloc of voters.

"I want those young men you see around to speak to their counterparts and say we have to get involved in politics because policies decide where funds go, and where funds don't go into our communities," said Carter.

Monday is the voter registration deadline for the upcoming runoff election on May 26.