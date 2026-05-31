Oak Cliff vigil honors mother, toddler killed in Dallas apartment explosion

The Oak Cliff community is continuing to pay respects to the victims who died in an apartment explosion last week.

Sunday, a vigil was held for Marisol Perez and her 18-month-old son, Eric Jr.

"From one day, one minute to the next minute, they were gone, and we just thank everybody that's here," said Nora Carmona, one of Perez's sisters.

Dozens gathered to honor the lives of Marisol Perez and her 18-month-old baby.

The two, along with Sylvia Collins, a community activist, died in Thursday's apartment explosion in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.

"My sister will always be remembered," said Maria Lopez, another of Perez's sisters. "And we will care and love her daughter and her husband forever."

The 38-year-old was one of four sisters, a wife and a mother of two.

Marisol's little girl, Vanessa, who turns 10-years-old on Monday, was pulled from the rubble moments after the explosion by a good Samaritan.

The family says they're staying strong to support Vanessa and Perez's husband, who was away at work when the explosion happened.

"We could never bring back body, soul or Eric, but we can bring justice to the families so that there will be closure," said community activist Carlos Quintanilla.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is handling the investigation and has been in touch with the family on how the process will work.

"We believe that there will be a preliminary report within two weeks. There will be a second docket report within a year, and hopefully, within the next 18 and 24 months, there'll be a final report."