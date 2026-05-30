Family shares memories of mother and toddler killed in Dallas apartment explosion

The family of 38‑year‑old Marisol Perez and her 18‑month‑old son, Erik Jr., is sharing their grief after the two were killed in Thursday's apartment explosion and fire in Dallas' Oak Cliff.

The blast at the Clyde Apartments also claimed the life of community activist and Democratic Party precinct chair Sylvia Collins. Five others were injured.

Marisol's sisters describe her as a devoted mother and a deeply loving person.

"She was a dedicated mom and a good person… she had a good heart and wonderful intentions," said Maria Lopez, Marisol's sister.

Family members rushed to the scene after receiving a call from police, hoping Marisol and her children had made it out safely.

"They told me they couldn't find my sister and her baby. It was devastating," Maria Lopez said.

Daughter rescued from rubble

Marisol's 9‑year‑old daughter, Vaness, was pulled from the rubble by a good Samaritan moments after the explosion. She turns 10 on Monday.

"We don't have any words to thank him. We are so grateful," Maria Lopez said.

"He risked his life. Anything could have happened when he ran across the street to get her," said sister Nora Carmona.

A close-knit family grieving

Marisol was one of four sisters, all of whom said they shared a tight bond.

"We called her Mari… or güera," Maria Lopez said.

"Every special occasion, she wanted me to do her makeup and hair. We'd laugh and bond. I miss it so much," said sister Rosalinda Martinez.

The family says they are now focused on supporting Marisol's husband, who was at work when the explosion happened.

"He wants justice. He knows this was not just a tragic accident. There have to be answers," — Nora Carmona

Vigil planned for Sunday

The family is inviting the public to a vigil in honor of Marisol and Erik Jr. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help with funeral expenses.