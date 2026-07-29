North Texas lawmaker presses state for action after Dallas apartment explosion that killed three

Two months after a gas explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment building killed three people, a North Texas lawmaker is urging state housing officials to help shape policies that could prevent similar tragedies and better support displaced residents.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez said more can be done to save lives and reduce harm when gas lines leak or are struck near housing.

"My team and I are ready to put in the work to find solutions, and I am hopeful that the TDHCA will partner with me on this journey," said Gonzalez, who represents District 104, in a post on X.

The Clyde Apartments at 409 E. 9th Street, the site of the explosion, are in her district, which covers parts of Dallas, including Oak Cliff, Cockrell Hill, and portions of Grand Prairie.

Jessica Gonzalez State of Texas

Gonzalez asked TDHCA to review the building, evaluate the City of Dallas' emergency response, outline the facts, evidence, law, and policy that applied at the time, and work with her on policy recommendations for future emergencies.

"While things settled back to normal for many Oak Cliff residents, those who were directly impacted by the explosion are still suffering," she said.

Residents of the nearby Bonnie Apartments have been without gas for two months and still don't have clear information about when repairs to their homes will be completed, she said.

"This means folks are unable to cook for themselves and their families, safely warm baby formula, or take a hot shower at the end of their workday," she said. "They continue to wait for the notification alerting them that they can safely use gas again in their apartments."

Gonzalez said Atmos Energy, property management, and the City of Dallas have offered little communication. She also noted that the NTSB investigation is ongoing and that multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims' families.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.