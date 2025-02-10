Northwest ISD begins eliminating teachers amid $16 million deficit

JUSTIN — As Northwest Independent School District struggles with a $16 million budget deficit, the financial strain is beginning to impact classrooms.

To address the shortfall, the district plans to eliminate 100 teaching positions, accounting for approximately $13 million in savings next school year. The reduction includes about 26 elementary school jobs, 60 middle and high school jobs, and 15 extracurricular positions—changes that will inevitably lead to larger class sizes.

Officials say they hope to minimize direct layoffs by not refilling vacancies left by retirements or resignations. Typically, Northwest ISD hires around 500 new teachers annually, but that number will be significantly reduced this year.

Still, some teachers have already received notice that their contracts will not be renewed.

"It's super dark. It's really sad," said Ethan Munger, a Northwest High School teacher. "Some of the best young teachers I know lost their gigs. And some fantastic teachers who care a lot are now going to be on two campuses instead of one. A lot of kids are about to lose their favorite teachers."

Munger said he doesn't blame the district but believes state leaders could have prevented it.

"I definitely don't fault our administrators or our school board," he said. "I think we are in a really well-run district, and I have faith that what they are doing is the best thing to keep the ship afloat. I am disappointed in the state though, that's for sure. Because this is preventable. We have tens of billions of dollars in surplus just sitting there."

In November, Northwest ISD families voted against a proposed tax increase that would have covered the deficit and preserved teaching positions.

District officials have pointed to Texas' school funding crisis as a major factor, noting that per-student funding has not increased in six years, saying in part, "As with school districts across the state, Northwest ISD has been forced to make challenging staffing changes because of the ongoing Texas School Funding Crisis. Our deficit reduction plan focuses on retaining student programs and eliminating positions — including administration, teaching and support positions — through attrition, though we cannot guarantee all eliminated positions will be handled through absorbing vacated positions."

According to online posts, some community members are planning to travel to the Texas State Capitol in two weeks to advocate for increased school funding.

Although the district has approved the cuts, the process of implementing them is just beginning. Monday night's school board meeting is expected to provide more details on how these changes will be managed and how they will impact students and staff in the months ahead.