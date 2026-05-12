North Texans wrestle with rising inflation at a near three-year high

David Robertson said it's the bare essentials for him and his son, Remy. The rising cost of fuel and groceries has trimmed their choices to the necessities. That means even giving up haircuts for a while.

"I mean, I don't have the funds to be able to buy what I need or buy what he actually needs," Robertson said. "So, now I just have to sacrifice."

The 54-year-old can afford visits to the therapist for his 4-year-old son. Roberston said his child has Autism. Getting his son to the appointments continues to be a challenge. Gas is at $4.00 a gallon, which has stretched his budget.

According to Robertson, he's gone from spending an estimated $800 for fuel to nearly $1,100.

CBS News reports that a disruption of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz has increased fuel prices. Oil prices jumped, according to the report, impacting fuel and travel. The effect may go beyond that.

Pedro Martinez owns a roofing company in the DFW area. His gas fill-up in one truck is more than $65. He said it is between $100 and $120 as he drives across the city daily. Martinez said he, unfortunately, will pass the cost on to customers.

"I've been paying $65 for about a week. I fill this up once a week," Martinez said. "The other truck I do twice a week because sometimes we drive a long distance."

Another gas customer said he put $50 in his van, giving him a tank that's 3/4 full. He couldn't remember the last time he'd driven on a full tank.

Grocery prices are still pulling on the pockets of North Texans as well. Darrell Hightower said that, combined with the gas prices, his Starbucks money is on a budget break.

"And I see stuff going up every day at the grocery store," Hightower said. "You have to deal with it. There's no other way to do it. You just have to grin and deal with it."

One customer said she's seen what used to cost $25 ring up as $50. A mother shopping with her daughter said that, although specific, she was surprised to pay $9 for her daughter's cereal.

The rising costs, she said, have made her a more critical customer, meaning she is intentional and doesn't waste food.

Robertson said his family goes to where they absolutely have to go. For him, he said it's work, his son's appointments, and back home.

"No parks, no nothing," he said. "Bare necessities."