With costs climbing, experts share simple ways families can cut everyday expenses More than 70% of Americans say they’re struggling to afford basics like food, housing and health care, according to new CBS News polling. Prices continue to rise across the board — from gas and clothing to groceries, which are up nearly 20% since 2022. Some of that pressure is tied to higher diesel costs, which affect the trucks that move most goods to stores. A shopping and lifestyle expert walked through practical strategies to help families save on food and household essentials despite the squeeze.