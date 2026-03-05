RFK Jr. challenges Dunkin' and Starbucks over safety of sugary drinks

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging two major coffee chains – Dunkin' and Starbucks – as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.

Kennedy recently called on the two companies to prove their high-sugar drinks are safe for teenagers and suggested the Trump administration could place limits on your morning cup of coffee.

"We're gonna ask Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks, show us the safety data that show that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it. I don't think they're gonna be able to do it," Kennedy said late last month.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, where Dunkin' is based, responded to Kennedy on X, posting "COME AND TAKE IT" with an image of a Dunkin' cup.

Federal dietary guidelines published earlier this year recommend meals should have no more than 10 grams of added sugar – but nearly every drink on the Dunkin' menu exceeds that amount and at least six have more than 100 grams, according to the coffee chain.

"This isn't about any one brand. Ultra-processed foods and beverages are bad for you, regardless of who happens to sell them," said CBS News contributor Dr. Céline Gounder. "Your go-to beverage really shouldn't be liquid candy."

Studies show taxes on sugary drinks and photo warnings reduce consumption. Dr. Gounder said a direct ban is unlikely to happen.

"It's gonna require either new legislation and regulation, or state and local governments stepping in where they can," she said. "The FDA is not the sugar police and it can't ban sugar from beverages."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, frequently drinking sugary drinks is associated with "weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay and cavities."

The Department of Health and Human Services said it has strengthened reviews and closed loopholes, but did not clarify what action Kennedy may take to stop businesses from selling high-sugar drinks.

Dunkin' and Starbucks have not responded to Kennedy's comments. On Thursday, Dunkin' announced the release of a zero-sugar energy drink available in six flavors.