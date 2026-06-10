North Texas hotels see World Cup booking surge after slow start

Hotel operators in North Texas say reservations are finally gaining momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup, easing concerns after a slower-than-expected start.

Twenty-one floors above Arlington, Loews Hotels Complex Managing Director Stephen Cummings says the shift has been dramatic.

"We fully expect 75,000 to 80,000 people to be in this amazing stadium behind us," Cummings said, referencing the venue known as "Dallas Stadium" during the World Cup regionals.

Cummings oversees both Loews properties located steps from the tournament site, and he's feeling the World Cup energy.

"We've got England, we've got Croatia, we've got Argentina playing here twice, and we've got Japan playing here twice," he said.

Late booking surge

The American Hotel & Lodging Association reported in May that about 70% of Dallas-area hotels said World Cup bookings were below expectations. Cummings agreed that early numbers were soft – until recently.

"What we do know over the last 10 days is that the pickup and the bookings have been equal to a Cowboys home game," he said. "The demand has just been off the charts the last seven to 10 days."

Expectations vs. reality

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brent DeRaad said early projections may have overshot the mark.

"We had heard the projections that with nine matches, that meant nine Super Bowls," DeRaad said.

But he cautioned that the monthlong tournament won't translate into a full month of sky-high hotel rates.

"That may not certainly be the case here. It's not going to be 31 days of full hotels at astronomical rates," he said.

Still, DeRaad emphasized that the region is far from facing a hotel slump. Between FIFA matches and Texas Rangers home games, he expects strong occupancy – especially from domestic travelers and corporate buyers.

"The thought was that there was going to be more international travelers coming in. It's an expensive proposition at this point," he said.

Revenue outlook rising

Visit Dallas reports that hotel revenue projections have climbed 24% for June and nearly 58% for July. International flight bookings into Dallas are running 78% ahead of last year, and overall airline bookings for June arrivals are up more than 24%.

Cummings believes the momentum will carry through the entire season.

"This will be the best summer we have ever had – and it probably will be the best summer we will ever have," he said.

One thing still available: the Loews presidential suite – one of the priciest rooms in Dallas during the World Cup, listed at $15,000 to $20,000 per night.