North Texas girl meets family of teen donor who saved her life Nine‑year‑old Penny Martin, a North Texas girl who survived complex heart defects and spent months waiting for a transplant, has reached a powerful new moment in her recovery. Penny recently met the father of the teenage donor whose heart now keeps her alive. The meeting was emotional for both families, who connected over the shared legacy of Emma Ainsworth — a young artist and musician whose death made Penny’s second chance possible. Penny continues to inspire others through her music and her resilience as her story enters this new chapter.