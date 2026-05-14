North Texans consider renting homes to World Cup visitors

It's a decision many North Texans have already made – or soon will – as the region prepares for an influx of visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup: whether to rent out their homes to traveling fans.

A new online calculator aims to help first‑time hosts estimate how much revenue they could generate.

Plano resident Jennifer Asher has her four‑bedroom home, complete with a pool, ready for what she hopes will be a profitable summer.

"I have already had one rental from somebody saying she's coming in for the World Cup and she's going to stay extra time to see her family," Asher said.

Her home is listed for between $450 and $700 a night during the tournament.

"So have it a little bit higher rate is always nice," she said. "If you are comfortable with having somebody in your house and with all of your stuff there then I love doing Airbnb."

Airbnb launches new earnings tool

Airbnb is making it easier for homeowners curious about renting during the World Cup with a free online calculator. Users simply enter their address to see projected earnings.

According to Airbnb spokesperson Kevin Munoz, the tool shows that homeowners don't need to live near AT&T Stadium to benefit. A property in Murphy, for example, can generate earnings similar to one in Arlington.

Asher says new hosts should take time to prepare and screen guests carefully.

"Ask a lot of questions of the people you're renting to that are important to you," she said. "I'm very allergic to smoke. I make absolutely sure that anybody I'm renting to does not smoke."

Airbnb says it has registered bookings with 100,000 new customers who have listed properties in host cities. The company is also offering a $750 bonus to homeowners who use the platform for the first time.