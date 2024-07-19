Watch CBS News
North Texas' work week ends with cooler weather, rain chances coming

By Scott Padgett

NORTH TEXAS – Friday's weather wraps the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. 

Saturday will be hotter and humid, so plan to hit an area pool or a movie to cool down. 

Sunday, there is a chance of showers and storms as an area of low pressure and front move into North Texas.     

This continues into Monday, which could be the wettest day ahead, with about 70% coverage. With the cloud cover and rain on Monday, temperatures might not reach the upper 80s.   

The trough that brings cooler temperatures and rain to North Texas will lift northeast toward the end of next week, and as a result, temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth will warm back to the 90s with lower rain chances. 

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

