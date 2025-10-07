2 North Texas women's mission to never forget the October 7 terrorist attack victims, remaining hostages held by Hamas

Ever since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1200 people and taking 250 hostages on this day two years ago, Colette Lipszyc and Pam Goldminz have co-led the Dallas chapter of the group Run 4 Their Lives — to do whatever they can to make sure the victims and remaining hostages are not forgotten.

"I just can't believe that it has been 732 days since October 7 and that we're still waiting for 48 hostages to come home," Lipszyc said.

"It has been a very difficult two years for all of us, for many different reasons," said Goldminz. "Our focus on the hostages and their families and seeing them all come home - it cannot come soon enough."

Every Sunday for two years, the group has walked and prayed for the hostages and Israel and sent a video message to the hostage families. This past Sunday, they say 700 people showed up.

Community walks to support, remember hostages in difficult times

For Lipszyc, it's personal. Her 22-year-old cousin, Daniel Peretz, was kidnapped on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival.

"He was murdered, and his body is being held hostage in Gaza," said Lipszyc. "So that is what led me to want to do this. For my family and for all the other families that are missing people that they love."

Goldminz said the walks are the least they can do.

"For me, being able to be there for the hostage families as a community walking for the hostages, keeping them front of mind, letting their families know we have not forgotten about them, is something that I found was very important," Goldminz said. "I think in any difficult time it's important to feel that you're not alone, and I think unfortunately, much of the world has forgotten about the fact that we have innocent hostages being held."

Supporting hostages and sending global messages of hope

Lipszyc said their video messages have made a difference to her family.

"My cousin told me that he sees these videos, and it's just so meaningful to know that people all over the world are thinking about them and praying for them," said Lipszyc. "They're not by themselves."

Among those who attended the Dallas walk on Sunday was Tal Kupershtein, whose 23-year-old son Bar is among those still being held by Hamas. Kupershtein came from Israel to visit his cousin, who thanked the crowd.

"We are so honored and moved to be in this holy crowd today. We can't thank you enough for everything that you have done." Goldminz said, "We're just praying this week we get to see Bar reunited with his father and his family."

Their message is repeated by so many people who participate in the weekly walks by other chapters of Run 4 Their Lives worldwide.

"I think we just want them to come home," Lipszyc said. "It's enough. It's two years. We will keep doing and we will keep walking until every single hostage comes home because to us, it's not an option."

They're hoping they won't need to walk for much longer and that the hostages will finally be freed.

"We're praying that we will be gathering, God be willing, in celebration," Goldminz said. "We always say we don't have a final walk. Our final time together will be because they're all home."