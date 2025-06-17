Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas woman held on $1M bond in Denton County murder case, records show

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live
marquez.jpg
Ysabel Natividad Marquez, 26   Denton County Jail

A Dallas woman is being held in the Denton County Jail on a murder charge.

Ysabel Natividad Marquez, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Little Elm Police Department and booked into the Denton County Jail, according to records. Her listed address is a motel at 1550 Empire Central Drive in Dallas.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the charge or the circumstances of the alleged crime.

CBS News Texas has reached out to officials in Little Elm for more information and will update this story as new details become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.