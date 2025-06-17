North Texas woman held on $1M bond in Denton County murder case, records show

Ysabel Natividad Marquez, 26 Denton County Jail

A Dallas woman is being held in the Denton County Jail on a murder charge.

Ysabel Natividad Marquez, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Little Elm Police Department and booked into the Denton County Jail, according to records. Her listed address is a motel at 1550 Empire Central Drive in Dallas.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the charge or the circumstances of the alleged crime.

CBS News Texas has reached out to officials in Little Elm for more information and will update this story as new details become available.