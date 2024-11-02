North Texas woman makes name for herself as master of Catrina artistry, a Día de los Muertos tradition

North Texas woman makes name for herself as master of Catrina artistry, a Día de los Muertos tradit

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday in Mexican culture where families honor their loved ones who have passed. One North Texas woman has made a name for herself as a master of Catrina artistry, a Día de los Muertos tradition.

Before Anel Anaya places the first rhinestone or even picks up a brush to create one of her Catrinas, "I dream, I dream, and that's how I start getting creative," she said.

She is known as the Alfa de las Catrinas.

"I was the first one to bring the Catrinas here to Dallas, Texas," Anaya said.

Catrinas are a symbol of Día de los Muertos. On this day, families fill alters with the things their loved ones cherished in life.

"So with that and the flowers we bring them pretty much to join us for one whole day to spend time with us," said Anaya.

On Día de los Muertos, Anaya transformed model Brisa Trejo into a Catrina that's close to her heart.

"What inspired me to do this look was a dream, I had a dream of my mother and she was in a beautiful garden with lots of hummingbirds," said Anaya.

Now, that dream is coming to life.

Anaya has used Trejo as her canvas for countless Catrinas, bringing the dead to life through her. Trejo always dreamed of being a model but growing up in Mexico where opportunities were limited she never thought her dream could come true.

"When I came here to America, I started working I had many many jobs but I never thought I was gonna be a Catrina model so i feel like what I do right now i see the little girl that was having this dream and I am doing it for her," Trejo said.

Trejo said she is keeping the traditions of home alive.

"I have three kids and I want them to know that our culture is beautiful and we have a lot of traditions and we don't want them to die," said Trejo.

When Anaya's mother passed, she said she had one final wish.

"She said, 'Remember I told you that time you were gonna use your talent the day I die?' So this day has come already," said Anaya. "Ever since then, I have been honoring her with my Catrinas."

She said she always thinks of her mom when she's crafting a new Catrina.

"I just get emotional, I just focus on what I'm doing to the point when I don't know when to stop," said Anaya. "It's a very beautiful feeling, because I feel like every time I'm creating a Catrina I'm connected with my parents because my mother used to love doing stuff like this."

Each Catrina takes hours to complete. And when she's done, Trejo is transformed into a mystical being who can walk the line between here and the afterlife with ease.

"A Catrina is not a costume...it's a culture and I represent the Catrina with showing all the love that I have for my mother," said Anaya.

Her mother never got a chance to see the love honor and beauty she puts into each of her Catrinas. But if she did, "She'd be so proud of me her first words would say 'Mi Chiquita, gracias lo lograste,' meaning my baby you did it," said Anaya.