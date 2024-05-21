North Texas woman arrested for murder tied to fentanyl overdose

DENTON – Tuesday's arrest of a 45-year-old Denton woman marked the fourth murder charge tied to fentanyl in Denton since a new state law took effect on Sept. 1, 2023, police said.

According to Denton police, Ryan Michelle Warner sold narcotics containing fentanyl to 38-year-old Shaun Cross prior to his death.

Ryan Michelle Warner Denton Police Department

Cross was found dead March 25 inside an encampment in the 1900 block of Brinker Road.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office concluded Cross died as a result of "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," a news release said.

On Tuesday, Denton police arrested Warner in the 800 block of W. Hickory Street. She remains jailed in Denton. Her bond wasn't immediately set.

Police charged Warner with murder based on the new law that "created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death," Denton police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.