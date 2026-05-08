North Texas family celebrates Mother's Day with Wheel of Fortune tradition

Just ahead of Mother's Day, one North Texas family is taking a decades‑old tradition to a whole new level.

Tonight, they're gathering for a Wheel of Fortune watch party that's turning their nightly routine into a moment they'll never forget.

For years, Sukhdev Kaur has spent her evenings in front of the TV, watching Wheel of Fortune with her family.

"From 1985.. I've watched from 85," she said.

A household built around the show

"Every day, basically from 6:30 to 7 o'clock, nobody in our household is allowed to touch the remote," Sawinder Singh said.

They say it took auditions, interviews, and months of waiting before they were finally selected.

"I was very excited!" Kaur said.

"It was once in a lifetime opportunity, especially for people in the Sikh community, Sikh faith," Gurvinder Singh said.

Representing their culture on national TV

"Thousands and thousands of people apply every year, which is a little intimidating, but at the end of the day, it didn't deter me because I feel that I have a personality fitting for TV," Sawinder said.

On the show, they introduced Ryan Seacrest to a special dance form popular in their culture, and although they didn't win the grand prize, they still walked away with $13,000.

A moment the family won't forget

Having family and friends – and of course, their mom – cheering for every spin and puzzle solve made the moment even more special.

"It was amazing," she said. "Absolutely amazing!"

Kaur says this Mother's Day, she couldn't be prouder of her sons, and now she's even considering applying to be on the show herself.

"I will try!" she said.