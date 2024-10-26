North Texas enjoys weekend sunshine ahead of Halloween weather shift

A picture perfect weekend is expected across North Texas before a major pattern shift this upcoming week.

A dry front has moved through the Red River Valley and the Dallas-Fort worth area, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures and a northerly wind flow.

Saturday's highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of North Texas, making it ideal weather for watching the TCU vs. Texas Tech game. However, the front has stalled, so southeastern counties may experience warmer temperatures through the afternoon.

The great weather weekend continues into Sunday with highs a few degrees warmer thanks to plenty of sunshine and the return of a southerly flow.

Monday and Tuesday will remain dry and roughly 15 degrees above average with winds increasing as well as gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph during the afternoons. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to high grass fire danger because of the intense winds combined with the ongoing drought as well as extremely dry conditions.

It has been 30 days since DFW has seen measurable rainfall. However, there's a treat in store for North Texas starting the day before Halloween, as a significant frontal passage will bring heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures through Thursday.

The only concern is whether the rain will clear in time for trick-or-treaters. The First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring the timing of the rainfall as the weather models begin to agree over the coming days.

By next weekend, models suggest heavy rainfall accumulation across North Texas. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 60 to 70% chance of above-average rainfall, with isolated flooding possible.