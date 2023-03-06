North Texas sees spring-like weather Monday, but rain returns later this week

As we move through our Sunday night, we're expecting quiet weather in North Texas. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Some patchy fog may develop south of I-20.

On Monday, we'll have more spring-like weather with highs in the lower 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds after some morning patchy fog.

For the rest of the week, our forecast will become a bit unsettled as a cold front stalls near North Texas.

On Tuesday, highs will likely still reach the upper 70s and lower 80s in several areas as the front remains generally to our north. But later in the day, the front may sag southward, giving way to a few late day/night showers in the metro. Rain chances Tuesday night are around 30% for now.

The placement of the front will determine how much rain we will see here in North Texas Wednesday through at least Friday morning. That will also determine if we will see any strong thunderstorms. While some of the details are a little foggy, there could be a couple of isolated strong storms as a cold front pushes in from the west on Thursday. We'll need to watch it closely.

Rain chances are around 40% on Wednesday and up to 60% on Thursday. A few showers could linger into the first half of Friday.

High temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday.

Don't forget to SPRING FORWARD late Saturday night. We'll lose an hour of sleep.

Have a good week!