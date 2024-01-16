Much of North Texas under hard freeze warning until 10 a.m.

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking more dangerously cold weather before we briefly warm up.

Today is a Weather Alert due to the dangerous cold and a few icy patches on a few bridges and neighborhood roads. In fact, temperatures will remain below freezing all day today!

A hard freeze warning is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 10 a.m. today. Temperatures could be below 10 degrees in a few communities this morning.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect until noon for all of North Texas. That means wind chill values could be as low as 10 degrees below zero.

With temperature remaining below freezing today, remember to care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Also, protect your pipes around your home. A few icy spots may be around a few side streets and neighborhood roads today. Be careful while driving.

Actual high temperatures will be in the upper 20s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens.

Bundle up Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the teens! We won't see our temperatures above freezing until midday. Then, highs will reach the low to mid 40s through the afternoon under sunny skies.

Enjoy high temperatures in lower 50s by Thursday. Why you ask? A cold front will slide through the area from Thursday into Friday, giving way to cold weather again for the weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday.

A few late day showers are possible Sunday. Rain chances will increase to 60% for Monday and Tuesday.

