Calls to conserve natural gas amid high demand

NORTH TEXAS - After two days with no heat, Tony Bracciale is finally thawing out.

"It feels very good," he said standing in his Rowlett home.

When he got up Monday morning, it was 49 degrees in the house.

"I didn't sleep at all. I was too worried," he said.

Next door, Madison Villareal wore her winter jacket to bed.

She and her boyfriend bought a generator in preparation for a power outage, never expecting it would be the gas they'd lose.

"I'm just so thankful and blessed it's finally back on," she said.

Atmos confirms it's repaired the temporary outage at the Villas At Long Branch subdivision, but is still asking residents in Rowlett and certain other North Texas cities to conserve natural gas.

In Fort Worth, it's urging conservation in the Lake Country and Mira Vista areas.

In North Dallas, it's asked those between the Dallas North Tollway and Coit to limit natural gas use.

The cities of Mesquite, Allen, Parker, and Burleson have received similar requests "to help maintain service during this extreme winter weather as the natural gas system is still experiencing high demand."

Atmos says residents can help by:

lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees

lowering your water heater temperature to 120 degrees

reducing your shower or bath time

only using your washer, dryer, and dishwasher when fully loaded.

Bracciale, though, waited long enough for his hot shower.

"I was going to enjoy it as long as I could," he said.