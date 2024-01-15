ERCOT asks residents to conserve electricity use Tuesday after ending Monday appeal

NORTH TEXAS - ERCOT is asking residents across the state to conserve energy from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. This comes as freezing temperatures, very high demand and low winds continue.

According to the agency's statement Sunday, operating reserves were expected to be low Monday morning before the solar ramp-up. As a result, ERCOT asked that electricity use be preserved from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. That appeal ended on time.

Previously, ERCOT said the grid was prepared and issued a weather alert for Sunday through Wednesday. ERCOT expected conditions to remain stable, though with heightened demand and a drop in solar and wind energy production. The group says they are working with neighboring grid operators and market participants to get additional generation capacity.

Atmos has also asked residents to conserve usage amid the winter weather.