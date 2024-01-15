Bitter cold prompts many North Texas school districts to announce another snow day

FORT WORTH - Many North Texas schools announced they are having a "snow day" Tuesday. However, the free day is not necessarily for the snow, but for the bitterly cold temperatures.

"We all got these messages and calls that it was canceled school tomorrow," says mother, Lisa Camp. Camp is one of the many parents who received a text Monday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, saying school was cancelled for her kids, who attend Tanglewood Elementary in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

"I love snow days. We put up tents in our living room today and we had the fire going so I'm excited to do that tomorrow," says mother, Kate Murphy, whose kids also attend Tanglewood Elementary.

Mother of two boys, Kathleen Landry says she was not as thrilled.

"I'm just wondering what I'm going to do to entertain them tomorrow while also having to get work done. We always want the kids to be safe and if the buses can't run, we get it," Landry tells CBS News Texas.

"There's no snow on the ground. Why aren't we having school?" asks Brittany Smith, who is a teacher at Trinity High School.

Smith says school was cancelled, not only for the cold, but also for concern over a strained power grid. "We have several different buildings on campus so it's a lot to heat up so there's a lot of lots of spaces so energy wise it kind of makes sense."

Smith's daughter, Courtney Shaw, was not complaining about the day off though. "Our campus is outdoors, so I do not want to walk that during the day!" Shaw admits.

Whether there is snow on the ground or not in North Texas, kids everywhere are excited for one more day to play, and parents are just happy their kids are staying safe.

"I think for a lot of working parents are going to be challenging when you get short notice that you're off school again, after being off school for a few weeks. But I think for the most part, people are excited that we're being safe," says Murphy.

Schools have not announced their plans for Wednesday. CBS News Texas will keep you up to date with all the latest school closings.