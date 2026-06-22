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Stormy start for parts of North Texas early Monday morning

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Monday in North Texas will be a First Alert Weather Day for much of the morning due to the threat of strong to severe storms that will impact the morning commute.  A mesoscale convective complex of storms is moving in from Oklahoma and has been producing severe winds.  A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 11 a.m.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

The timing of the storms looks to be between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. for our Red River counties, and from 6:30 to 10 a.m. across the metroplex.  While some storms will be possible until midday/early afternoon, the main line of storms producing the severe potential will be this morning. Best coverage will be along and north of I-20.  This is important for those heading to Arlington for the World Cup. Please pay attention to the forecast and stay inside until storms and lightning pass through.

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CBS News Texas

By this afternoon, we'll start to dry out and heat up with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the lower triple digits. There is a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms into tonight, and only a 20% chance on Tuesday.  After these rain chances, DFW turns dry, and we really start to heat up. Highs will be approaching the triple digits by midweek, and feels-like temperatures will consistently stay at 100°+.  

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CBS News Texas

Winds will increase into next weekend, but we will stay dry and hot - some great days to spend poolside!

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CBS News Texas

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