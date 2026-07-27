Heat advisory active for North Texas with high temps, heat indices set to stay in triple digits

North Texas is off to another warm start Monday morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

It will be another hot day with temperatures returning to the triple digits. We only hit 99° at DFW Airport on Sunday, leaving our 100°+ days at 6. A heat advisory is in place today as actual temperatures and feels-like temperatures stay in the triple digits.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Throughout the week, temperatures stay in the triple digits and feel like temperatures peak at 108-109° by Thursday and Friday. We'll likely see a heat alert continue all week. By the weekend, we'll have a slight pattern change as high pressure shifts just far enough west that a weak front moves through.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

That weak front will drop both real temperatures and feels-like temperatures into the 90s by Sunday and bring a brief break in the humidity.