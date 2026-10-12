Breezy week for North Texas after a mild start to Monday

Monday morning was off to a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across North Texas. Humidity continues to increase areawide and our temperatures will get even warmer by tomorrow into the middle 90s.

CBS News Texas

Throughout this week, you'll notice an uptick in our winds. Expect breezy gusts between 20 and 30 mph through Thursday, and then our winds may gust up to 40 mph on Friday as a front moves through. Ahead of this front, and along with it, we will see 20-30% chances of showers and thunderstorms.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

This will be our first real fall cold front across the region. Yes, it will bring us some rain chances, but the biggest change will be our temperatures. Highs on Friday drop into the 70s, and then our overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s this weekend!

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Of course, the cold air will be short-lived as temperatures quickly return to the 80s with warmer overnight lows in the forecast by the middle of next week.