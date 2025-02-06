North Texas water polo coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

SOUTHLAKE – A coach from a North Texas private water polo club is facing charges of child sexual assault following allegations of misconduct during his tenure with the team, police said.

Adrian Joseph Maher, 26, of Roanoke CBS News Texas

Adrian Joseph Maher, 26, of Roanoke, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child/sexual contact, and online solicitation of a minor, the Southlake Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

The private club terminated Maher from his position shortly after the allegations were made, police said.

Maher was arrested Wednesday in Roanoke, booked into Keller Jail, and transferred to Tarrant County Jail. His bond wasn't immediately set.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the age of the victim, no further information will be released at this time," Southlake police said.

Parents with children who interacted with Maher are urged to contact Detective Roberson at (817) 748-8235 if they suspect abuse.

The investigation is continuing, police said.