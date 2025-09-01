North Texas vape shops face losses, uncertainty after new ban on THC-infused vapes goes into effect

As dozens of new laws take effect across Texas this month, the ban on THC-infused vape products is already having a visible impact on small businesses across North Texas.

Senate Bill 2024, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and officially took effect on September 1, prohibits the sale and consumption of all THC-infused vape products in Texas. The law also includes a ban on Chinese-imported disposable nicotine vapes — a move aimed at curbing what lawmakers say is a growing health and addiction crisis among young Texans.

But for vape shop owners like Allen Haji, the law has brought immediate financial strain and difficult decisions.

"There's not much I could do about it," said Haji, co-owner of Quick Vape in Carrollton. "When it comes to laws, we just have to abide by them. I mean, obviously it's unfair."

Haji says the banned products accounted for nearly 40 percent of his total sales. Since the law took effect, he's been forced to remove items from shelves and turn customers away.

"We're losing a lot of money here," he said. "This also creates a black market... Customers are going to get it if it's something they want."

While business owners feel the financial pressure, public health advocates say SB 2024 is a step in the right direction.

"This is about protecting our communities and protecting youth in particular," said June Deibel, director at the Recovery Resource Council, a North Texas organization focused on substance abuse prevention and recovery.

Deibel says the vaping industry has long targeted younger consumers with flashy packaging and sweet flavors.

"Fruity flavors like 'Tutti Frutti' and 'Gummy Yummy' — they're not marketing to me," she said. "They're marketing to young people."

Deibel and others also cite national reports linking vaping to lung disease, particularly in teens and young adults. Some young people, she said, have ended up hospitalized after just a few months of frequent use.

SB 2024 vs. SB 3: What's the difference?

While Senate Bill 2024 focuses specifically on THC-infused vape products and unregulated nicotine vapes, it follows the spirit of Senate Bill 3, which aimed to ban all consumable hemp products containing THC. That earlier bill passed the legislature but was vetoed by Abbott in 2023, following concerns about the scope of enforcement and access to therapeutic hemp products.

Still, some in the vape industry worry that SB 2024 could be the beginning of a larger crackdown.

"I'm a little concerned," Haji said. "I'm upset for sure. I don't know what's next."

Under SB 2024:

All THC-infused vapes (including those derived from hemp, like Delta-8 or Delta-9) are now illegal to sell or possess in Texas.

Nicotine disposable vapes imported from China are also banned.

The law gives state and local law enforcement the authority to seize illegal products and penalize sellers.

Retailers must adjust packaging, labeling, and marketing practices to comply with new state standards.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is tasked with overseeing enforcement and compliance, though some advocates worry enforcement will vary widely by region.

As shop owners brace for revenue losses and customers search for alternatives, both sides of the debate say education will be key — whether it's about legal compliance, health risks, or responsible use.

"There's a high percentage of people suffering from insomnia," Haji said. "THC pens have proven to help people sleep."

For now, the law stands — and North Texas businesses are scrambling to adapt.